Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 107,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $133.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.16 and a 200 day moving average of $124.57. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,220 shares of company stock valued at $7,403,293 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

