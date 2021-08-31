Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,277 iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 15,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 7,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

IWC stock opened at $147.77 on Tuesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.03 and a 52 week high of $159.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.41.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

