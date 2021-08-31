Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,865 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,125,000 after purchasing an additional 301,008 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,037,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after purchasing an additional 138,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,466,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF stock opened at $190.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.39. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $122.45 and a twelve month high of $191.65.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.