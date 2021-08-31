Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Raised by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.