Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 64.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,226 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $226.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87.

