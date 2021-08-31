Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 7.6% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $118,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6,852.5% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,317,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after buying an additional 1,298,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.81. The company had a trading volume of 67,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,544. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.84.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

