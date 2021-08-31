Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 622 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,761,000 after acquiring an additional 62,090 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 121,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $87.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.90. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,823. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LITE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

