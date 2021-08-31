Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,726 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,726 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

