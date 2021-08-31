Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $49.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

