Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

