Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 605 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $54.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.91.

