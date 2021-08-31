Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $212,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,767,137 shares of company stock worth $1,255,963,892. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.66.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -760.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.