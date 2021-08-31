VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. VEON had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

VEON traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 328,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,968,808. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. VEON has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.24.

VEON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VEON stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 773.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,179 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

