VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. VEON had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.
VEON traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 328,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,968,808. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. VEON has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.24.
VEON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.14.
About VEON
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
