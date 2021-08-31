Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Short Interest Down 29.0% in August

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the July 29th total of 6,760,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

NYSE VNE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.49. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.00 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $31.30 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Mizuho cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the first quarter worth about $46,932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veoneer by 428.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 778,247 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Veoneer by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 659,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after acquiring an additional 396,706 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veoneer by 1,223.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 250,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 231,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 163,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

