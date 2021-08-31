VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VRRKF opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78.
VersaBank Company Profile
