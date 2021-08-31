VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRRKF opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on deposits and financing. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

