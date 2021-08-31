Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Veru reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VERU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.46.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. Veru has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.73 million, a P/E ratio of -869.13 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, Director Lucy Lu acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Veru by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Veru by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veru by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Veru by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Veru by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

