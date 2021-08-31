Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Earns Buy Rating from Brookline Capital Management

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VERU. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Get Veru alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.73 million, a PE ratio of -869.13 and a beta of 0.60. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the second quarter worth about $128,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 92.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Veru by 26.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.