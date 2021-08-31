Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reiterated their buy rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.46.

Shares of VERU opened at $8.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $694.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -869.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51. Veru has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Veru during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veru during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Veru by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Veru by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,301,000 after acquiring an additional 161,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

