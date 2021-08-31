Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $31,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

