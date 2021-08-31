Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.70 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $25,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 39,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $1,710,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.07.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $303.18 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $171.18 and a one year high of $307.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.96 and a 200-day moving average of $267.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

