Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $26.11 Million Stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,115,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $26,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $2,404,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 11.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 89.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,018,000 after buying an additional 1,770,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 52.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 63,207 shares during the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,327.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.