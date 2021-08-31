Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $26.66 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,993 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Campbell Soup worth $26,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.