Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,337,099 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 510,256 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $27,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,847,000 after buying an additional 6,942,948 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,023,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,387,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after buying an additional 3,416,609 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,899,543 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 355.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,283 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

NYSE KGC opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.20. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

