Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 232,427 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 35.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,427 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $29,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 4.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 5.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATKR stock opened at $92.59 on Tuesday. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

