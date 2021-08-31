VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Short Interest Down 29.0% in August

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the July 29th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VirTra during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VirTra alerts:

VirTra stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $85.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. VirTra has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. VirTra had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 16.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of VirTra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group lowered shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.