Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Decreased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,556 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 31,857 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.0% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Shares of V traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.23. The stock had a trading volume of 379,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,637. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.66 and a 200 day moving average of $228.30. The company has a market cap of $446.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

