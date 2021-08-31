Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Visteon stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.76. 2,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,814. Visteon has a 52-week low of $64.22 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 2.01.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,529 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

