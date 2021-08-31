Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.85. 41,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Vivendi’s payout ratio is 45.08%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.