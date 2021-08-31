VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Raised to $185.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.85.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $149.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. VMware has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.01 and a 200-day moving average of $155.08.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 345,270 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $628,062,000 after purchasing an additional 78,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VMware by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after purchasing an additional 215,248 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $277,480,000 after purchasing an additional 84,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

