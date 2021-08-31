Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the July 29th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 36.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,757,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 468,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 24.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:IGD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.22. 406,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,988. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%.

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

