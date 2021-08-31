Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,153,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,837 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $18,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wabash National by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,831,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,227,000 after purchasing an additional 605,153 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Wabash National by 35.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 473,645 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,996,000 after purchasing an additional 195,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wabash National by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 165,475 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WNC shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WNC stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $782.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.84. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 213.33%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

