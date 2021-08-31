Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 131,530 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 300.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,530 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,384 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 370.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 710,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,621,000 after acquiring an additional 559,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.81. 1,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,874. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $75.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

