Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 4,183 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,128 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,524,029 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,413,000 after buying an additional 312,730 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 510,337 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.14. The stock had a trading volume of 452,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,353,871. The firm has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

