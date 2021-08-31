Waldron Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,888 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Walmart by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,321 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,710 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.5% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $50,596,011.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,123,284.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.67. 209,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,267,791. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

