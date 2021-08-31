Waldron Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.25. 651,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,881,042. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.