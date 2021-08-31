Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New $4.13 Million Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 303,707 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 491.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

LUMN stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,866,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

