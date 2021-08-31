Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 700,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,039,000 after buying an additional 141,574 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 204,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000.

Shares of VNQI stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $59.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,190. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.69. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

