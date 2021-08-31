Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $148.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336,647. The firm has a market cap of $415.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.85. Walmart has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.59.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Walmart stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Walmart worth $1,989,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.