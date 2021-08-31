WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBCT. Compass Point increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

PBCT stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

