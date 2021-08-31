WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 34.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $294,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.6% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.53. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.77 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,386. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

