WASHINGTON TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after acquiring an additional 339,614 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,684,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after buying an additional 155,699 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 18.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 944,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,449,000 after buying an additional 145,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $87.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.04.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 46,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $6,762,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,175,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $169.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.92.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

