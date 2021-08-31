WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA opened at $217.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.05 and a 200 day moving average of $235.69. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $127.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

