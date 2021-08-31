WazirX (WRX) Market Cap Hits $472.95 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00003053 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $472.95 million and $35.02 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WazirX has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

