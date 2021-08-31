Wedbush Comments on Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.76. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.64 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

WSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $185.82 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $204.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.49.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total value of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,434.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total transaction of $833,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,721,982.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,899,000 after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $41,059,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.