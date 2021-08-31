Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for European Wax Center (EWCZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for European Wax Center (NASDAQ: EWCZ):

8/30/2021 – European Wax Center is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – European Wax Center was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – European Wax Center is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – European Wax Center is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – European Wax Center is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – European Wax Center is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – European Wax Center is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – European Wax Center is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – European Wax Center is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – European Wax Center is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. European Wax Center Inc has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.