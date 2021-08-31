Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the July 29th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 145,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

ERH stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

