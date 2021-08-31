Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.72. 267,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,242,150. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $200.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

