Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss Sells 50,000 Shares

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total value of C$610,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,254,647.76.

Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

On Friday, August 27th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$607,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.17, for a total value of C$608,500.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total value of C$596,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.68, for a total value of C$634,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.61, for a total value of C$630,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total value of C$487,600.00.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$12.35 on Tuesday. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDO. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.56.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.