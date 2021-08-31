Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth $257,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth $153,283,000. Institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.45. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

