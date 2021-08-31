Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Short Interest Update

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,146,300 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the July 29th total of 7,562,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 125.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.40.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
