Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Short Interest Update

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,146,300 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the July 29th total of 7,562,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 125.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

